MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The hits just keep coming for the heavily injured Minnesota Twins lineup, just as they approach a likely playoff berth.
The Twins announced Tuesday that outfielder Byron Buxton has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation. This injury was sustained at the beginning of August, causing him to miss most of that month. He came back at the beginning of this month and played five games.
The Twins now have 40 active players on their roster, according to the team.
Here is the list of Twins players also on the DL, according to the Associated Press: Sergio Romo (leg), Sean Poppen (elbow), Kyle Gibson (ulcer), Sam Dyson (biceps), Max Kepler (chest), Marwin Gonzalez (abdominal), Jake Cave (groin), and Nelson Cruz (wrist).
