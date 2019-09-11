Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson says investigators need more time before releasing more information about the deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday in Richfield.
“I understand the tremendous interest and concern of the community regarding this incident,” Hutchinson said. “I am committed to making sure that our office conducts a complete and impartial investigation.”
Hutchinson went on to say that releasing video of the incident at this stage could jeopardize the investigation.
The statement comes after the shooting of Brian Quinones of Richfield, who was shot near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue Saturday night. The shooting involved officers from both Edina and Richfield, none of which were hurt.
Friends and family said Quinones had been suicidal leading up to the shooting.
