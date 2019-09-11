Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Apple Valley man is charged with allegedly attacking a hospital employee while receiving care in Burnsville earlier this year.
According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Hasanain Mousa Moha Al A Raji faces one count of fourth-degree assault, a felony, in connection to the Feb. 15 incident.
The complaint states that Raji, who was a patient at Fairview Ridges Hospital, became agitated and assaulted an emergency room technician. He allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the head.
The victim suffered injuries as a result of the attack, including a concussion and vision changes to his left eye.
If convicted, Raji could face up to 2 years in prison and/or a $4,000 fine.
