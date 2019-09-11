Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was killed in a Faxon Township farming accident Tuesday was identified Wednesday as 74-year-old Rodger Slater of Eagan.
The Sibley County Sheriff says Slater was unloading soybeans from inside a grain bin when he became trapped and engulfed in the soybeans. Despite rescue efforts, Slater was found dead approximately one hour after emergency crews arrived.
Authorities say Slater was working at his own farming operation at the time of the incident.
The official cause of death is still being investigated.
You must log in to post a comment.