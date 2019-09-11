MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the top food trucks around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Cafe Racer Kitchen
Topping the list is Cafe Racer Kitchen. Located at 2929 E. 25th St. in Seward, the food truck and Latin American spot is the highest-rated food truck in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.
2. Green + The Grain
Next up is Downtown West’s Green + The Grain, situated at 800 LaSalle Ave., Suite 213. With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers salads, wraps and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Animales Barbeque
Logan Park’s Animales Barbeque, located at 1121 Quincy St. NE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and Tex-Mex spot, which offers barbecue and more, 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews.
4. World Street Kitchen Truck
World Street Kitchen Truck, a food truck in Whittier, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2743 Lyndale Ave. South to see for yourself.
5. Simply Steve’s Mobile Food Truck
And then there’s Simply Steve’s Mobile Food Truck, a Downtown West favorite with 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews. Stop by 90 11th St., Nicollet Mall to hit up the food truck and traditional American spot next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.
You must log in to post a comment.