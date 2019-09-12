



— A Bethel University football player is joining the ranks of some of game’s greatest players.

Danny Munoz is a standout player, but his new award has nothing to do with football.

Last Saturday, Bethel dominated Simpson College. Munoz made block after block, and his teammates scored again and again.

Thursday evening, Munoz was practicing for the next game — but he wasn’t prepared for what would happen next. As they wrapped up team prayer, Coach Steve Johnson made an unexpected announcement. The senior offensive lineman received an honor only 22 players get: The 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Trophy.

Munoz spends the offseason packing food at Feed My Starving Children. He spent spring break working with kids in Costa Rica. He led his teammates in landscaping a senior center, and he regularly mentors kids through Bethel Buddies.

“It’s so exciting to see him with this opportunity,” said Kyle Peach, Munoz’s close friend and fellow volunteer. “He is more than deserving to have this award.”

And Coach Johnson agrees.

“He’s a great blessing to us and me,” Johnson said. “We need that kind of guy in society. A soft-hearted tough guy, you know.”

Munoz is in good company with this award. Former winners include Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Tim Tebow.

“I think Coach J says it best: ‘Give your gifts away for free.’ And if you have two or three hours on a Saturday or Sunday, why not do something valuable with it instead of sitting around watching Netflix or just being a couch potato,” Munoz said. “Find a way to give and find a way to spread God’s love.”

Munoz will be honored again during at halftime at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.