MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is tracking a troublemaker that threatens to harm a popular river.

Anglers caught a silver carp in the St. Croix River near Afton earlier this week. The DNR then tagged it with a small tracking device.

(credit: MN DNR)

The agency hopes to learn more about the fish’s habits. It could also lead them to other invasive carp.

The DNR wants to stop them from spreading because the carp steal food from native fish.

