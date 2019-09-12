



— The obesity rate for Minnesota residents is slightly lower than the national average, according to new national data.

Minnesotans are obese at a rate of 30.1%, as compared to the national obesity rate of 30.9%. That’s according to a report from the 16th annual “State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America” released by the Trust for America’s Health.

The report is based in part on newly released date from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally, the report says the obesity rate has reached historic levels. As recently as 2012, no state had an adult obesity rate over 35 percent.

“Nine U.S. states had adult obesity rates at or above 35 percent in 2018, up from seven states at that level in 2017,” the report said. “The nine are: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and West Virginia.”

Minnesota hasn’t been immune to obesity rate increases either. Between 2013 and 2018, Minnesota’s adult obesity rate increased by more than 15 percent.

The report also highlights that obesity rates are very much linked to social and economic conditions, thus those with lower incomes are at an elevated risk of obesity. The same goes for minority populations.

“People of color, who are more likely to live in neighborhoods with few options for healthy foods and physical activity, and, are the target of widespread marketing of unhealthy foods, are also at elevated risk,” the report said.

For children, the national obesity rate was 18.5% in 2015-2016, which is the most recent available data.

In order to address the issue, the report calls for taxes on sugary drinks, expanded SNAP and WIC nutrition support programs and building an environment that encourages physical activity.

New report: U.S. #obesity rates at historic highs. Policy change needed to make healthy food and physical activity more accessible for all Americans. https://t.co/aojE6djfpO #populationhealth #healthpolicies — TFAH (@HealthyAmerica1) September 12, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js