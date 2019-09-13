MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say there appears to be a connection between a Thursday morning fatal crash and a woman’s stabbing death.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says that officers were first notified about the crash. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 8 just west of Barron.
A car had crossed the center lines and collided head-on with a dump truck. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Eldon Jackson, of Cameron, Wisconsin, was killed.
Hours later, deputies responded to a 911 call about a dead woman with a stab wound. She was found inside the trailer where Jackson lived.
The woman was identified as 22-year-old Audra Poppe, of Rice Lake. Investigators say they are not looking for suspects in her death.
At some point, it was determined that Jackson was driving Poppe’s car when he died in the crash.
The sheriff’s office says more information will be released after the autopsy information is processed.
The investigation remains on-going.
