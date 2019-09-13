Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man killed Tuesday evening in a crash in Nowthen has been identified.
It occurred at about 7:13 p.m. on eastbound Old Viking Boulevard near West Fordbrook Drive Northwest. Investigators say the vehicle went off the road and flipped over.
First responders arrived at the scene and tried to save the life of the vehicle’s lone occupant, but he were later pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, the victim was identified as 56-year-old John Michael Donohoe of Nowthen.
The crash remains under investigation.
