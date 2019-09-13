Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth officials say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the devastating fire at Adas Israel Congregation synagogue.
More information on the case will be released Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Duluth City Hall.
The fire started early Monday morning in Adas Israel’s storage room. Most of the building was destroyed, including several Torah scrolls. One firefighter was also injured while battling the blaze.
Adas Israel, located in the Central Hillside neighborhood, is almost 120 years old.
