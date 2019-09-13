MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021.

Right now, they’re working to document its century in the sky.

The 133rd Airlift Wing is the first federally funded National Guard flying unit in the country and the Wing is gearing up for centennial celebration by interviewing pioneers.

On Friday, General John Dolny, the Wing’s 2nd commander, made a trip to town.

At 98-year-old General John Dolny drove up to the Minnesota Air National Guard Museum on a base he commanded for 25 years.

Inside the history of the 133rd Airlift Wing, General Dolny looks at the replica of a plane, the A-36 he flew during World War II.

General Dolny’s was shot down over Italy. He managed to bail out on the Allied side and was back flying missions two weeks later.

“It was the first organization to be recognized by the National Guard Bureau of the Air Force,” General Dolyny explained.

General Dolny is a true pioneer of the Minnesota National Guard. His experiences as Wing Commander from 1951-1977 were documented for the centennial celebration of the 133rd Airlift Wing.

“He brought us from the time post World War II through several different aircraft changes and mission changes up to the C-130, which we are still flying today,” Lt. Col. Jamie Lindman said.

The history of the men and women who have flown countless missions will be on display for all to see in 2021.

100 years ago, the airstrip sat in the middle of a racetrack. These humble beginnings paved the way for greatness that continues today.

“And we’ve had a long legacy from post-World War I through World War II, Vietnam and all the way through the modern era where we are still deploying today,” Lt. Col. Jamie Lindman said.

The federal government established the Airlift Wing in 1921.

That’s the same year General Dolny was born.