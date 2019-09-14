



— Larry Foster, 66, is charged in connection to the brutal death of 60-year-old Daniel Bradley , whose body was found in a burning south Minneapolis home earlier this month.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Foster, from Burnsville, is charged with one count of second-degree murder — accused of beating Bradley and stabbing him dozens of times.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of 13th Avenue South just after midnight on September 1 on a report of smoke coming from a home. Firefighters put out fires in the kitchen and a back room, and found Bradley’s body in the front of the house, clad only in shorts. He had a crochet hook protruding from his chest, deep cuts to his head, as well as a slashed carotid artery.

First responders followed a trail of blood from inside the home to a picket fence at a residence two doors down, along with several blood-covered items along the way — including jumper cables, a broken walking stick, a butcher knife and a cordless power drill.

Investigators used DNA to identify Foster as a suspect. Four days after the murder, his blood-soaked pickup truck was discovered parked at Hidden Falls Park in St. Paul — filled with bloody clothing and a knife. Police believe Foster stripped off his bloody clothes as he made his way into the Mississippi River to cleanse himself.

Police then received a tip on September 11 from a woman who said Foster told her he was hurt, and he was going to check himself into the Twin Town drug treatment facility in St. Paul. He also told her not to talk to police if they inquired about him.

Officers found Foster at the facility and arrested him. He had several cuts on his hands, including a large cut on his left palm that required 30 stitches. Investigators say Foster acknowledged knowing Bradley, and confirmed from a surveillance camera image that his truck was parked outside the victim’s residence around the time of the murder. He then refused to answer any more questions.

Foster has a long, violent criminal history, including multiple felonies. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.