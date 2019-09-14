  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were shot within seven hours of each other between Friday night and early Saturday morning in St. Paul.

Scene of the York Avenue shooting (credit: CBS)

Police say the first shooting happened Friday at about 8:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Sherburne Avenue, just north of University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood. A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in this attack.

The second shooting happened about two miles northeast of the first scene on the 500 block of York Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of several people fighting in the street at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find one man who also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in either case. Police are still investigating.

