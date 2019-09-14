MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Friday morning in Andover.
According to the Anoka Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:41 a.m to a report of a crash on 165th Avenue at Makah Street Northwest in Andover.
Upon arrival, first responders found one of the two vehicles involved in the crash on fire. According to the sheriff’s office, bystanders were able to remove the driver from the car.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The victims were identified Saturday as 44-year-old Eleanor Lee Frey of Ogilvie, and 57-year-old Dawn Marie Benkler of St. Francis.
The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
