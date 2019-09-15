Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a Duluth man has been arrested in connection to the devastating fire at Adas Israel Congregation synagogue.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a Duluth man has been arrested in connection to the devastating fire at Adas Israel Congregation synagogue.
According to the Duluth Police Department, a 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of first-degree arson.
The fire started early Monday morning in Adas Israel’s storage room. Most of the building was destroyed, including several Torah scrolls. One firefighter was also injured while battling the blaze.
At this time investigators do not believe this was a hate crime.
Adas Israel, located in the Central Hillside neighborhood, is almost 120 years old.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.