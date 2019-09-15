Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints, American Association Champions, will march in a short parade in front of CHS field on Monday, Sept. 16. The parade, beginning on Broadway Street and Fourth Street, will travel one block and is expected to last one minute.
The parade is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Saints players and manager George Tsamis will carry the American Association trophy during the parade.
The Saints say fans are encouraged to come out and there will be interviews available after.
