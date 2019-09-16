  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty-five year old Peter Martin pleaded guilty Monday for conspiring to distribute over 190 pounds of methamphetamine over a year ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Martin’s co-conspirators Fernando Ramos-Meza, 34, Javier Lopez-Lopez, and Juan Daniel Valdez-Mendoza, 24, were indicted last November.

Martin, from Minneapolis, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 14.

The office said law enforcement searched Ramos-Meza’s North Minneapolis home in September 2018 and found about 191 pounds of methamphetamine and other contraband items. It is the state’s largest methamphetamine seizure, the office said.

