MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are dusting themselves off after getting run over by the Green Bay Packers and are getting ready for the Oakland Raiders.
Whatever could go wrong, did go wrong — at least in early in the game. Though the team said nothing the Packers did surprised them, defense sure looked unprepared giving up touchdowns on the Packers’ first three possessions.
The Vikings’ offense was just as bad. Outside of one play — Dalvin Cook’s terrific touchdown run — every possession ended in a three-and-out, turnover, or missed field goal until there was just 42 seconds left in the first half.
Of course, there was a missed field goal and a blocked extra point, too — all three phases involved in the disaster.
“Gotta start faster. At the end of the day, we lost,” Vikings safety player Harrison Smith said. “So, we start faster, you know, we’ve got a better chance. That’s all that matters.”
What’s abundantly clear is, despite all that, the Vikings still nearly came back to win the game — in spite of, not because of, their highest-paid player. And so, any attempt to fix what’s wrong with this team right now, begins and ends with Kirk Cousins.
“I just think play within himself… If the play’s not there, throw the ball away,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “He knows that.”
