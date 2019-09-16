Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Moorhead are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing a teenage girl.
Authorities say Sheyenne Rochelle Bell, 17, has a history of running away and was reported as a runaway in June of 2019.
Bell is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches and weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say it is possible she is currently in the Fargo-Moorhead, Alexandria, or Perham areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.
