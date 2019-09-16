Filed Under:Blaine, Pedestrian Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Sunday night.

The Blaine Police Department says the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE.

The pedestrian was crossing University Avenue from east to west when they were struck by a car traveling south on University.

The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from first responders. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

