By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:American Association Champions, CHS, Parade, Saints


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The St. Paul Saints have a lot to celebrate and they did just that Monday.

The American Association Champions marched in a short parade in front of CHS field at 11:30 a.m. The parade, beginning on Broadway Street and Fourth Street, traveled one block and only lasted one minute.

St. Paul Saints championship parade route (credit: St. Paul Saints)

Saints players and manager George Tsamis carried the American Association trophy during the parade.

 

