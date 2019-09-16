Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints have a lot to celebrate and they did just that Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints have a lot to celebrate and they did just that Monday.
The American Association Champions marched in a short parade in front of CHS field at 11:30 a.m. The parade, beginning on Broadway Street and Fourth Street, traveled one block and only lasted one minute.
Saints players and manager George Tsamis carried the American Association trophy during the parade.
You must log in to post a comment.