MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 2-year-old is recovering after a bullet grazed the child’s arm late Monday night in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting victim at North Memorial Medical Center and found the child suffering a non-life-threatening graze wound.
The shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 4500 block of Aldrich Avenue North.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
No arrests have been made.
