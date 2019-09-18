MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say a man is dead after he was fatally shot Wednesday night while leaving a Bible study.
The shooting marks the twentieth homicide in the capital city this year, and the sixth in just 17 days.
Police say the most recent fatal shooting was called in around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Fuller Avenue and St. Albans Street North, in the Summit-University neighborhood.
When officers arrived on the scene, they followed a trail of blood to a man with gunshot wounds. Medics tried to save his life, but could not.
He died at the scene.
The man was not alone when the shooting happened outside the church. His daughter and father were with him, as well as other people.
“It’s incomprehensible to think that someone would shoot into a group of people leaving a church in a neighborhood,” said St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders. “It just makes no sense to any of us.”
Police say the father of the man killed had a handgun on him and fired back at the shooter after those initial shots.
Investigators say the father had a valid permit. It’s unclear if any of his bullets hit anyone.
This incident remains under investigation.