Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say no one was hurt in central Minnesota after a home was struck by lightning amid the early morning storms Wednesday.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says two people were inside the home in rural Kimball and called 911 after they heard a loud crack of thunder and smelled smoke.
Responding firefighters found the electrical box on the northeast corner of the house was hit by lighting and a large hole was blown into the siding.
The house was not on fire.
You must log in to post a comment.