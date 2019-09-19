Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fiery reds, vivid yellows and blazing orange leaves are beginning to reach peak color.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is updating it fall color finder report. The map shows great looks all across the state.
Near peak colors are on show in parts of central Minnesota right now, and it’s just starting to heat up around the metro area.
Planning a fall color road trip? Click here for the DNR’s map.
