MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police have announced a $5,000 reward for information about the July murder of La’Darian Broadnax.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. Tips can also be submitted at tricountrycrimestoppers.org.
He was found shot inside of a car near downtown in the early morning of July 20. Investigators say Broadnax, 24, was at a party at a nearby apartment before being involved in a fight outside that escalated into gunfire.
No suspect or suspects have been identified, and no weapons have been found.
