MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Peter police are asking for the public’s help to find missing college student Alexander John-Louis Sarlis.
He was last seen leaving Gustavus Adolphus College on September 13.
Sarlis, 20, is described as a white man who stands 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Sarlis is known to visit the Twin Cities area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call St. Peter Police at 507-931-1550.
