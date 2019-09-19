



— Two games into the season, and your guess is as good as mine as to whether the Minnesota Vikings are good or not.

We’ve seen both, and to both extremes: Unstoppable and atrocious, so far. But what seems clear is that how they play in game three will probably have a lot to do with how they start it.

The script looked oddly similar. Home team pounces on opponent’s mistakes and races out to huge lead early, then rides it to a win.

What was weird is how the Vikings played both roles. Both the blow-out-er, and the blow-out-ee. While it might not have put the game away, the way it started played a massive factor in both.

“We have to stop the explosive plays, straight out the gates. You know, that’s a big momentum swing for them. And I think that’s the biggest thing we have to do. But we do have to start faster,” defensive end Everson Griffen said.

“But overall it’s about consistency. Playing at that level, similar to week one. Maybe even better. We knew that was a good start, but … game two definitely showed there’s more to work on. And so now it’s just about playing at a consistent high level,” defensive end Stephen Weatherly said.

And while we’re on the topic of games being similar to one another, there’s another one the Vikings are acutely aware of that they don’t want to continue.

“I think back to last year when we let an emotional game in Green Bay carry over into two more losses, you know. Home against Buffalo and then on the road against the Rams. So we’ve got to move on from last week, we have moved on from last week,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said.