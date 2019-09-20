Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that two people were found with knife wounds early Thursday morning.
According to police spokesperson John Elder, police were called to the 2500 block of Bloomington Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday.
There, they found two people with apparent knife wounds. Police said neither victim was able to say what had happened. However, authorities said that their preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have involved a carjacking.
Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating.
