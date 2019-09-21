SEVERE WEATHER:A tornado warning has been issued for Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties until 4:15 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man arrested Thursday on suspicion of property damage was released from custody without charges. It comes after a week of vandalism and damage to several Somali-owned businesses.

