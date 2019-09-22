Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-eight-year-old Nougai Xiong was found guilty on Friday of four counts related to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jacky Vue last year. The shooting occurred during the 38th Annual Hmong Freedom Festival at Como Park last summer.
Xiong’s charges include two counts of crime committed for the benefit of a gang, one count of second-degree murder with intent, and one count of second-degree murder without intent.
His sentencing is set for Nov. 15.
