MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protestors gathered at North Griggs Street and Thomas Avenue West in St. Paul Sunday evening to honor late Ronald Davis, who died last week in a St. Paul officer-involved shooting. It’s the intersection where Davis was fatally shot — a spot protestors and the community say is now hallowed ground.

Ronald Davis (credit: CBS)

(credit: Jeff Wagner WCCO)

(credit: Jeff Wagner, WCCO)

One neighbor told WCCO as long as it’s safe, people have the right the protest.

Another says this protest is necessary and Davis’s death was not. Both say they want to learn more details about exactly what happened when the body camera footage is released.

