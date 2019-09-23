MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Recently promoted Best Buy CEO Corie Barry has been named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business.
Released Monday, the list ranked Barry as the 18th most powerful woman in business. At 44 years old, she’s also one of the youngest Fortune 500 CEOs.
“After spending two decades at Best Buy, working her way up through the finance department, Barry was promoted from CFO to the top job in June, replacing Hubert Joly—who is credited with saving the big-box electronics retailer. Now the 44-year-old Barry, who also serves on the board of Domino’s Pizza, is charged with not just keeping Best Buy relevant as Amazon and other e-commerce players crowd in but also growing its sales both in stores and online. She has some experience with that: Barry oversaw strategic transformation and growth before becoming CEO, laying the groundwork for the turnaround that propelled her up the executive ranks,” Fortune said.
It’s the 22nd year of the ranking, which considers four criteria: the size and importance of the woman’s business in the global economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman’s career (résumé and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence.
Barry was born and raised in Cambridge, Minnesota.
