Vikings Vs. Raiders: The Numbers In Sunday's WinOnce again the Vikings' offense was most effective on the ground: a throw for 174 and a run for 211. The game was against the Raiders, who were pretty much easy prey on the field, but these numbers tell us an interesting story that we'll keep an eye on as the season goes on.

Minnesota United And Portland Play To Rain-Soaked, Scoreless DrawThe Portland Timbers and Minnesota United played to a scoreless draw at a rain-soaked Providence Park Sunday, delaying Minnesota's bid for a berth in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Minnesota Twins Power Past Kansas City Royals 12-8Nelson Cruz hit his 400th career home run, Miguel Sano connected twice and the Minnesota Twins powered past the Kansas City Royals 12-8 Sunday. Minnesota piled up six runs in the first inning and rolled from there after starting the day with a four-game lead over Cleveland for first place in the AL Central.

NFL Rushing Leader Cook Leads Vikes Romp Past Raiders 34-14NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, Kirk Cousins rebounded from his rattled performance the week before with a turnover-free afternoon, and the Minnesota Vikings rolled by the Oakland Raiders 34-14 on Sunday.