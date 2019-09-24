Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota say a 50-year-old driver was hospitalized early Monday morning after his pickup crashed into a house.
The Zumbrota Police Department says the pickup slammed into a home on the 600 block of 5th Street West around 1 a.m. First-responders found the driver breathing but unresponsive.
A helicopter airlifted the driver to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. His condition is unknown.
The homeowners were out of town at the time of the crash. Also damaged in the incident were trash cans, a vehicle parked on the street and a motorcycle in the home’s driveway.
The crash remains under investigation.
