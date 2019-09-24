MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At one time, more Minnesotans arguably wanted to watch the Kevin Garnett show at Target Center in Minneapolis than wanted to see basically any of the movies in theaters. Now, years after KG’s legendary run as the superstar of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, they can do both.
Indie studio A24 just released the trailer for their upcoming crime thriller “Uncut Gems.” You can watch the trailer above. (Note: Video features NSFW language.)
The movie has already been earning rave reviews on the film festival circuit, and star Adam Sandler has already been mentioned my multiple outlets as a potential Oscar contender for best actor in a crowded year for that category.
According to the IMDB, Garnett appears in the movie as himself, a star basketball player who in the film gets caught up in the schemes of Sandler’s jeweler character as he, evidently, plunges into an increasingly violent whirlpool of desperation.
Garnett’s role appears quite significant, and was enough for the Timberwolves to tweet out their Hollywood pride Tuesday morning.
KG!
SANDMAN!
AT THE MOVIES!!! 🎬🎬🎬🎬
(via @A24) pic.twitter.com/qVYORkz6Jo
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 24, 2019
This isn’t the first time Garnett has been featured in a film, though. In the ’90s, he appeared in the TV movie “Rebound: The Legend of Earl ‘The Goat’ Manigault” as another basketball powerhouse, Wilt Chamberlain.
You must log in to post a comment.