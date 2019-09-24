MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in La Crosse, Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect after a man was a victim of an unprovoked assault.
According to police, the victim was arriving for work Sunday morning at Rudy’s Rive on 1004 La Crosse Street at around 3:55 a.m. before the assault took place.
As video surveillance shows, the man was attempting to enter Rudy’s on the South side of the building when a suspect approaches. The suspect briefly talked to the victim before punching him in an unprovoked attack that caused the victim to fall to the ground.
The suspect then ran off northbound toward La Cross Street.
The suspect is described as a younger college-aged white male, wearing a grey or light blue polo shirt with a stripe across the front, khaki shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect and his identity is asked to call the police department at 608-789-7240 and reference the incident number 19-45788.
