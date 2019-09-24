Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about phone scams.
According to the sheriff’s office, scammers are calling people claiming they’re from the Social Security Administration and telling them that their social security number is involved in drugs and money laundering and that it has subsequently been suspended.
Authorities say the scammers are then tricking people into giving their full social security number and bank information.
The sheriff’s office is urging people to never give out those details over the phone.
