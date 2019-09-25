MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a devastating fire at a popular motorcycle dealership Wednesday morning.

It happened at Bison Thunder Motorcycle in St. Michael.

The owner told WCCO’s Kate Raddatz the damage to the bikes alone could top $1-million.

From the outside, the visible damage to the dealership are a few broken windows. But inside, the once spotless showroom has been replaced with ash, water and smoke.

“Our customers are what’s special, the bikes are premium bikes but our customers are our friends, our family,” Owner Doug Kauth said.

Kauth said he was grateful no one was hurt in the fire, of which required the response of several fire departments.

The first thing he did when he got on scene was ask firefighters to try to save any motorcycles in the service shop.

“These are customers’ motorcycles that were in the dealership,” Kauth explained.

While these five Indian motorcycles may ride again, Kauth thinks he lost around 40 bikes, worth 10 to $30,000 thousand each.

“Obviously we’re insured but it’s an interruption of the business,” Kauth said.

The St. Michael business has been open since 2016.

As for the future of the building, the St. Michael Fire Chief said it was too early to make a call. The timber-framed building has significant smoke damage.

“I have so many texts and emails this morning I haven’t gone through 10% of them– all well wishes asking how we are and those types of things,” Kauth added.

The owner said he wants his customers to know the separate service building here will remain open. They also have a second location in St Paul.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.