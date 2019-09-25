Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud say Tech High School has been locked down after a large physical fight between students Wednesday morning.
According to police, a large physical fight broke out shortly before noon among numerous students inside the school.
A school resource officer was on scene and responded immediately, but due to the amount of students fighting, numerous officers were sent to the school.
The school was locked down.
Multiple officers were on scene as of 12 p.m. and were working with school staff to bring the school back to regular activities.
Tech High School is located on the 3500 block of County Road 74 in St. Cloud.
