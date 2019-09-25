Comments
ALBANY, Minn. (WCCO) — Stearns County officials are monitoring a farm in Albany after the owner of the property reported thousands of gallons of liquid manure leaked from his above-ground storage tank.
Sixty-three-year-old Mark Leukam reported the leak to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning. It’s estimated that 20,000 gallons leaked and drained into the low land area around his property. Authorities say that particular area contains a stream that eventually flows into several miles of swampy area, connecting with Krain Creek, just north of Two Rivers Lake.
Officials say the leak was stopped with a temporary fix until the tank can be repaired.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it will monitor the situation and work with Laukam to mitigate the spill.
