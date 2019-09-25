



Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Saint Paul? As luck would have it, the city boasts lots of great yoga options to sample in and around Saint Paul.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results. (Bonus: You can try them all out if you’re a member of ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings.)

CorePower Yoga

867 Grand Ave., Summit Hill

CorePower Yoga | Photo: ClassPass

CorePower Yoga is Saint Paul’s favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 921 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp and 177,935 fans on Facebook. It’s the top yoga studio in the entire Minneapolis metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“CorePower Yoga offers a truly unique yoga practice based on intuition rather than tradition,” per the business’s profile on ClassPass. “CorePower Yoga heals, detoxifies and exhilarates the body and mind with emphasis on movement, balance and intention. CorePower Yoga has created a dynamic, challenging program that combines strength, sweat and spirituality.”

“CorePower Yoga strives to show the world the incredible, life-changing things that happen when an intensely physical workout is rooted in the mindfulness of yoga,” its Yelp page continues. “Through a variety of yoga classes, convenient times and 160+ studios nationwide, CorePower Yoga works every muscle and every emotion, turning doubt into security and stress into sweat. CorePower Yoga classes are taught by passionate and encouraging certified yoga instructors who take a typical yoga practice and crank it up to 11.”

Tula Yoga & Wellness

99 Snelling Ave. North, Merriam Park

Tula Yoga & Wellness | Photo: ClassPass

Also among Saint Paul’s favorites is Tula Yoga & Wellness, with 4.6 stars out of 316 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp and 2,751 fans on Facebook.

“Tula Yoga and Wellness, located on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul, is a gathering space for our vibrant community. Explore their diverse selection of classes, workshops and services designed to help you learn, grow and experience well-being,” according to the business’s profile on ClassPass.

“Whether you are brand new to yoga or are developing your current practice, you will feel at home here,” Tula Yoga & Wellness explains on its Yelp page. “Tula Yoga and Wellness, located on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul, is a gathering space for our vibrant community. Explore our diverse selection of classes, workshops and services designed to help you learn, grow and experience well-being.”

Healing Elements

2290 Como Ave., St. Anthony

Healing Elements | Photo: ClassPass

With 4.7 stars out of 455 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelpand 2,713 fans on Facebook, Healing Elements has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Healing Elements is a holistic health and wellness center,” states the business’s ClassPass profile. “Offering yoga, meditation and workshops in their warm, intimate studio setting. Services in massage therapy and various energy healing modalities are available from a team of experienced practitioners.”

“Located in the Saint Anthony Park neighborhood of Saint Paul, Healing Elements is a unique wellness center with a lot to offer,” its Yelp page continues. “Specializing in daily yoga and meditation classes, we offer a menu of hourly Yoga classes running from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. We also offer meditation, massage and a host of healing modalities from healers within the community.”

Northern Yoga Center

141 Fourth St. East, #223, Downtown

Northern Yoga Center | Photo: ClassPass

With 4.8 stars out of 149 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelpand 247 fans on Facebook, Northern Yoga Center is another popular local pick.

“Northern Yoga Center is here to provide you with a place to develop your yoga practice and find a community of mindful and open-hearted individuals,” according to the business’s profile on ClassPass. “They offer classes [in the] morning, midday and evening throughout the week, along with longer classes on weekends.”

“Northern Yoga Center is committed to the expansion of the yoga community in Lowertown Saint Paul, as well as across the twin cities,” continues its Yelp page. “We offer a breadth of classes to suit all levels; from 25-minute lunchtime classes, 60-minute morning and evening classes [and] 75-minute weekend classes.”

