MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Safety officials at the University of Minnesota reported that three teenagers on electric scooters are suspects in two robberies Tuesday night.
The university’s safety bulletin says the first robbery was reported to Minneapolis police around 7:30 p.m. on the 10th Avenue Bridge. The second robbery was reported shortly after outside the Regis Center for Art on the university’s campus.
The suspects were described as teen boys on electric scooters.
One wore a red sweatshirt and black shorts, another wore a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and the other suspect wore what was only described as “dark clothing.”
