MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ten Minnesota schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the honorees for the award. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The schools recognized in Minnesota are as follows:
– Savage: Aspen Academy, Aspen Academy School District
– Hancock: Hancock Public School,Hancock Public School District
– Beaver Creek: Hills-Beaver Creek Elementary School, Hills-Beaver Creek School District
– White Bear Lake: Lincoln Elementary School, White Bear Lake Area School District
– Alexandria: Lincoln Elementary School, Alexandria Public School District
– Montevideo: Montevideo Middle School, Montevideo Public School District
– Edina: Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis School District
– Lonsdale: TCU Lonsdale PreK-6 Elementary School, Tri-City United School District
– Eagan: Trinity School at River Ridge, Trinity School at River Ridge School District
– Wayzata: Wayzata West Middle School, Wayzata Public Schools
“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives” DeVos said in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”
The National Blue Ribbons Schools Program, now in its 37th year, has recognized more than 9,000 schools. Up to 420 schools are recognized each year.
An awards ceremony will be held in Washington D.C. on Nov. 14 through Nov. 15.
