MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The drive home Thursday evening should be a little easier for people heading south out of downtown Minneapolis.

The 35W southbound ramp at 4th Avenue and 10th Street is reopening one lane at 2 p.m.

It’s been closed for more than a year, and is reopening two years ahead of schedule.

The ramp was closed as part of a four-year, $240 million project repaving the highway and replacing bridges from downtown to 46th Street.

The multi-year project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

