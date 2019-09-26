Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The drive home Thursday evening should be a little easier for people heading south out of downtown Minneapolis.
The 35W southbound ramp at 4th Avenue and 10th Street is reopening one lane at 2 p.m.
It’s been closed for more than a year, and is reopening two years ahead of schedule.
The ramp was closed as part of a four-year, $240 million project repaving the highway and replacing bridges from downtown to 46th Street.
The multi-year project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
