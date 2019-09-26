MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More charges have come down in connection to the brutal robberies and beatings last month in downtown Minneapolis.
Earlier this month, 18 suspects in the violent robberies were charged in Hennepin County. This week, another man was charged via warrant in connection to an Aug. 3 beating outside Target Field.
Darian Rosenthal, 19, of Newport, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
RELATED: A Month Later, Victim Of Brutal Minneapolis Robbery Unable To Work, Drive A Car
According to a criminal complaint, Rosenthal admitted to police earlier this month that he was one of a dozen attackers who robbed and beat a man in broad daylight near the Twins ballpark.
He identified himself from stills of security video, which shows the attackers stealing a man’s phone, punching him, jumping on him, and even riding a bicycle over him.
The robbery was part of a surge of violent robberies downtown last month. Minneapolis responded with an increase in officers, which led to the arrests of 20 people.
Following the arrests, the robbery numbers plummeted. Police say that groups of robbers would target people in certain downtown areas, often preying on those who were alone, distracted by their phones or intoxicated. The robbers would sell the phones for quick cash at kiosks.
