MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Macy’s says it will be offering free same-day delivery to customers in the Twin Cities starting next month.

The department store announced Thursday that the Minneapolis/St. Paul area is one of 30 markets across the nation that will have the free same-day delivery option, beginning Oct. 1.

The way the service will work is that online shoppers can filter their searches for same-day delivery items. As long as the order total is greater than $75 and it’s made before 12 p.m. on a weekday, it should arrive on the doorstep that day for no extra cost.

In a news release, Macy’s boasts that it’s the first department store to offer a same-day delivery service without requiring a membership fee.

The department store says that when the free offer ends (no date has yet been give) same-day deliveries will cost a fee of $8.

