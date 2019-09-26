Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a short search, Ryan Skoglund has been located.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says there is no current threat to the public.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Authorities are searching for a man they say is possibly armed and considered dangerous.
Ryan Skoglund, 51, was last seen in Holt, Minnesota, wearing a t-shirt and shorts. He is described as 150 pounds with dark brown, long hair.
No other details were given.
If anyone has information about Skoglund’s whereabouts, they’re urged to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 218-745-5411.
You must log in to post a comment.