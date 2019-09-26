ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota’s soccer team, the Loons, are headed to the playoffs for the first time after their win over Kansas City last night.

Wednesday’s Minnesota United game ended well, but it didn’t start that way.

“We really got outplayed in the first half, there’s no two ways about it,” said Manny Lagos, the Minnesota United sporting director.

“It’s weird how 19,000 people can have an effect on the tempo of the game, but if you’re there you can see it and you can feel it,” said Ethan Finlay, Minnesota United mid-fielder.

In true fashion, the ever-committed fans stuck it out for a late goal and another during stoppage time, sending the Minnesota United to the playoffs for the first time in team history.

“There was definitely tears in the stands by people around me who were so excited,” fan Wes Burdine said.

Burdine also owns a bar across from the stadium, The Black Hart of St. Paul, which has been a home base for some fans this season.

“Fans have always kind of created the lifeblood of soccer in Minnesota,” Burdine said. “It’s been really exciting to see the ways in which soccer can kind of come to life in this bar.”

Wednesday’s final whistle started a new era for the Minnesota United.

“I don’t think we want to stop here, I think we want to try to get in the playoffs and make some noise,” Lagos said.

“Jump on the bandwagon, there’s still plenty of room,” Finlay said. “We’re here to stay.”

There’s still a chance that there could be a playoff game here at home, but that won’t be determined until the end of their regular season. The team will play at home on Sunday and away in Seattle for their final game.